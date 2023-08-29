Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.