StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. FMR LLC raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,828,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 44.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,585,000 after buying an additional 403,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,656,000. Finally, Avala Global LP increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 223.5% in the first quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 561,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after buying an additional 387,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.