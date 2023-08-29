Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.26.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
