Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wix.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.70. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $59.79 and a 12 month high of $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.19.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

