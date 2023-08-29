Short Interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Increases By 35.0%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 903,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,875 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $93,506.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,722. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

