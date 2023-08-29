Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
ZYNE stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
