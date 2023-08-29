Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.