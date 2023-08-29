StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SANW. TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the period.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

