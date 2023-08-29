Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

