The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) to “Buy”

CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, HSBC raised CMOC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
CMOC Group Stock Down 8.1 %
CMOC Group Company Profile
CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.
