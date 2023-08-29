The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) to “Buy”

CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC raised CMOC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of CMCLF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

