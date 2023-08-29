FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $11.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.62. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $380,092.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

