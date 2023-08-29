The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.45.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$82.03 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05. The stock has a market cap of C$150.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

