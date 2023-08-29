Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

WM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $174.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

