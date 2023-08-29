FY2023 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $85.26 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.