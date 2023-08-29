The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.45.

Shares of TD opened at C$82.03 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.32 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.02. The stock has a market cap of C$150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

