Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Agenus Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 756.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 172,887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $59,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agenus

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 170,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $262,175.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at $33,406,297.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

