Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.25.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 141,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,248,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,372,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,476 shares of company stock worth $52,455,235 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

