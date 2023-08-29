Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

ARHS stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arhaus in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 428,800.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares in the company, valued at $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 70,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $844,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

