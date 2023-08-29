Zacks Research Comments on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

