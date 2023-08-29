Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for BlackLine, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $55.43 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.16.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in BlackLine by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1,101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

