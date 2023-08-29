Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $68.70 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $37,867.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,151 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

