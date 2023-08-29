Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Decreased by Analyst

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $820.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.78. 3D Systems has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

