eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

