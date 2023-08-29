Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 241,924 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

