Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOWL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of HOWL opened at $3.02 on Monday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,935,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 99,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 43,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,533,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,530,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 326,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 39,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

