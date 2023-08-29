Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Lifted by Zacks Research

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $15.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $142.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $518,864. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,106,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,252,000 after buying an additional 262,509 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

