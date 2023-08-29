Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $61.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

