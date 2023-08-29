Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America raised their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $236.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average of $215.39.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

