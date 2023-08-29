Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Onto Innovation Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Onto Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ONTO stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.65. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $126.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after buying an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $132,711.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock worth $3,970,865. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
