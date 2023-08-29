Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the life sciences company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

ILMN opened at $158.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. Illumina has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

