Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Decreased by Analyst

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

MIDD stock opened at $143.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95. Middleby has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total value of $188,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $475,890. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,782,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,230,000 after buying an additional 246,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,740,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,755,000 after buying an additional 88,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after buying an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 5.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 67.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

