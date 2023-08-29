Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexTech AR Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. NexTech AR Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

