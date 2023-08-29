Zacks Small Cap Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Soligenix from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Soligenix Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

