Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sohu.com Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sohu.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Sohu.com’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sohu.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sohu.com from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

