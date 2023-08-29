Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Cut by Analyst

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stratasys in a report released on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $14.05 on Monday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $961.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,606,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,566,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 124,837 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 127,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 76.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

