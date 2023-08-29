Brokers Set Expectations for BioSyent Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Analysts at Bloom Burton raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%.
BioSyent Stock Up 2.4 %
BioSyent Company Profile
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioSyent
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons High-Yield Bloomin’ Brands is About to Blossom
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.