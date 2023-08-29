Brokers Set Expectations for BioSyent Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Free Report) – Analysts at Bloom Burton raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for BioSyent’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for BioSyent’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$6.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

BioSyent Stock Up 2.4 %

BioSyent Company Profile

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.79. BioSyent has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water or mixing oral iron supplement; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.