Zacks Research Weighs in on Valero Energy Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $5.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $131.60 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $97.73 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

