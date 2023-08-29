XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In related news, CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 1,500 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,955. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. UBS Group AG raised its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of XOMA from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

XOMA Stock Down 2.1 %

XOMA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

