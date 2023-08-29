Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPDBW. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 1,757.3% in the 1st quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 297,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,039,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

