YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,600 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 309,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YS Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in YS Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YS Biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:YS opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. YS Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma ( NASDAQ:YS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter.

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

