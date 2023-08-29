TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) PT Raised to $28.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TXO Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of TXO opened at $21.00 on Friday. TXO Partners has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $59,544,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,303,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $4,379,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

