CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. CrowdStrike has set its Q2 guidance at $0.54-0.57 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.32-2.43 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, analysts expect CrowdStrike to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $198.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of -221.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at $161,567,016.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,316,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

