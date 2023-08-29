5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.37. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4,863.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FEAM. Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

