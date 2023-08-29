HashiCorp (HCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect HashiCorp to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts expect HashiCorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.13. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,813. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after buying an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the first quarter worth $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

