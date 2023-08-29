Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.01 and a one year high of C$65.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
