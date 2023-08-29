Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$54.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.01 and a one year high of C$65.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.33.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.