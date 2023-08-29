Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

