Emeren Group (SOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) will issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of Emeren Group stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emeren Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emeren Group

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 75,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,135,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,248,692.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 486,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,158. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 4,684.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.