Dollar General (DG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 242.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 672,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 118.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 319,021 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

