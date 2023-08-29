UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) will issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

See Also

