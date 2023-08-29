Hormel Foods (HRL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Hormel Foods has set its FY23 guidance at $1.70-1.82 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hormel Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

