Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

